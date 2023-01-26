ThetaDrop Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.12 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $53.12 million and approximately $338,137.06 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThetaDrop alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00407852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.44 or 0.28628237 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00588213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThetaDrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThetaDrop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.