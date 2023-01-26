Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $296.28 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $296.28 million and $29.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00078258 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00056383 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011032 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025336 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004528 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002052 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,008,566,865 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
