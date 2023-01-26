Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,804. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.