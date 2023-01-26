The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 39,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $886,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 834,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

