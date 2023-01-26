The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.