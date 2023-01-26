The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Decreased by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.89. 1,706,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,870. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

