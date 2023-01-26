The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 992,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

