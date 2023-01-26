The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 486,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.4% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

