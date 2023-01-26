The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at $999,660.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,963 shares of company stock valued at $527,696. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 3,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,889. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

