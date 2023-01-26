The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $220.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.11.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,886 shares of company stock worth $9,500,707 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

