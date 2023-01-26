The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $495.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $434.00 to $495.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.
Lam Research Stock Performance
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $488.40 on Thursday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $615.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Insider Transactions at Lam Research
In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lam Research
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
