The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $495.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $434.00 to $495.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $488.40 on Thursday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $615.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

