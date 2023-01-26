The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.45. The stock had a trading volume of 474,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,627. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

