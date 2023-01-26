The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.84. The stock had a trading volume of 288,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,697. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

