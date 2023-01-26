The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,603.31 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,603.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,779,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,283,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20.

On Thursday, December 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.

On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

