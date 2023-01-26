The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Recruit in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Recruit Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $6.57 on Friday. Recruit has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

