The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €765.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €765.00 ($831.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($597.83) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

ASML Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.