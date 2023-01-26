The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance
The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 668 ($8.27) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 640.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.17. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 537 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 675 ($8.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35.
About The Edinburgh Investment Trust
Further Reading
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.