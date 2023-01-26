The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance

The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 668 ($8.27) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 640.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.17. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 537 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 675 ($8.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

