The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.82

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRVGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.82 and traded as high as $36.75. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 15,395 shares.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $162,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

