The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.82

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.82 and traded as high as $36.75. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 15,395 shares.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
