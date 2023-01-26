The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $212.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,615,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.