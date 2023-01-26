Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00004764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $24.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009509 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005288 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001932 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 946,257,193 coins and its circulating supply is 924,839,545 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

