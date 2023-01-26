Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Textron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TXT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.76. 442,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,635. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron Company Profile

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

