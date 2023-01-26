Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.81 billion. Textron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Textron Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TXT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $209,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

