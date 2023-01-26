Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.64-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.64-$1.90 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,129. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,354,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 34,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

