Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $150.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $144.43 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $456.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

