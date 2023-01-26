Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.8 %

TER traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $100.58. 656,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,699. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,476. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

