Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 531,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,344. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 49.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after acquiring an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,082,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Further Reading

