Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

