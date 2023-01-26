TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.64.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

