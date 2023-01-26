Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in January

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,300 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 2,291,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock remained flat at $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

