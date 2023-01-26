Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TELDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.10 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.50 ($3.80) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.
About Telefónica Deutschland
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica Deutschland (TELDF)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.