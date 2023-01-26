Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

TELDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.10 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.50 ($3.80) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

