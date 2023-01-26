TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.57 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TEL traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,841. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.93.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.50.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.