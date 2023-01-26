TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 2,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

TCL Electronics Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

About TCL Electronics

(Get Rating)

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.