TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,284. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

