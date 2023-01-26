Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Update

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 16.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 10.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,111,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 45,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,092. Talon 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

