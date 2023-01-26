T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading Up 4.2%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 1,209,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,426,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of T Stamp in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

T Stamp Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 190.52% and a negative net margin of 144.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.97% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

