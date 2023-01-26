T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

TROW opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

