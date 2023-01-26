T-mac DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $339.39 Million (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $339.39 million and approximately $62,057.43 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.49 or 0.28341840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00588792 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.3590157 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $61,135.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

