Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 498.5% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SSMXY stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 32,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,314. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $782.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

