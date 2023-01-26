Syscoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.49 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $119.09 million and $2.49 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,090.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00578604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00186551 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

