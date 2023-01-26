Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
SYPR opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.29.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Further Reading
