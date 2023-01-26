Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

