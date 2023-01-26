Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Synopsys by 10.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $349.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.28.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

