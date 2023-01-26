Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $349.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.28. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

