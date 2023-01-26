Symbol Market Capitalization Tops $263.96 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $263.96 million and $1.57 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

