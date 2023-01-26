Sycomore Asset Management Sells 36,000 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Chegg worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,095. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

