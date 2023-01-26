Sycomore Asset Management Sells 3,535 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $16,188,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.70. The company had a trading volume of 100,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,783. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.