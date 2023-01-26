Sycomore Asset Management Sells 3,535 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.
Shares of HUBS stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.70. The company had a trading volume of 100,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,783. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 1.56.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
