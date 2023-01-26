Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 8,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

ACN stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.23. 154,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,573. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.07. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,562,837 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.