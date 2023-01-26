Sycomore Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after buying an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Linde by 1,351.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,309,000 after purchasing an additional 499,690 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.91. The company had a trading volume of 310,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,899. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.39 and its 200-day moving average is $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

