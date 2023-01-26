Sycomore Asset Management Has $219,000 Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,014.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 79,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.