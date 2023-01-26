Sycomore Asset Management Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 92,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.9% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.52. 54,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average is $148.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

