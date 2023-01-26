Sycomore Asset Management Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,864 shares of company stock valued at $24,850,039 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

